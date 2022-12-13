WRAPUP 9-Ukraine battles Russian push in east as Kyiv allies pledge $1 bln in aid

Russia and Ukraine pounded each other's forces in heavy fighting around the small eastern city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, as Kyiv's allies pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter. Russian forces have fought to seize Ukrainian-held Bakhmut for months as part of their grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region, one of four territories the Kremlin claims to have annexed in votes rejected by most countries as illegal.

"They're shelling really hard, there's shelling, especially at night," Valentyna, 70, told Reuters as she fled Bakhmut, now largely reduced to rubble by incessant bombardment. Valentyna, who declined to give her surname, spoke in a van evacuating her via the town of Kostiantynivka to the relative safety of Ukrainian-controlled Pokrovsk.

"The house would shake and every minute, second you expect it could crumble around you and that'd be it. I couldn't even sleep in the last week, so I decided to leave," she added. Bakhmut, once a city of 80,000 people, sits on a road to other important towns but analysts do not see it as a major strategic goal for Russia. It has been the focus of an assault largely driven by fighters from Russia's private military company Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War said.

Ukraine has said Russian forces are suffering huge losses in brutal dug-in warfare on the eastern front. Britain's defence ministry has said the high cost of capturing Bakhmut could make it a mainly symbolic and political objective. Moscow is also hammering Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missiles and drones, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians who are enduring Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two.

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, but no new attacks were reported and the all-clear sounded later. In Paris, about 70 countries and institutions pledged payments of just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help maintain Ukraine's water, food, energy, health and transport in face of the attacks, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said Ukraine needed at least 800 million euros ($840 million). "It's a lot, but the price is less than the cost of blackouts," Zelenskiy told the meeting via video link. French President Emmanuel Macron said there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and that talks were under way on the way to do this.

Denis Pushilin, Russian-installed administrator of the portion of Donetsk controlled by Moscow, told Russian media that just over half of the Donetsk People's Republic had been "liberated". The self-styled republic is a breakaway Russian-backed entity that has fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Fighting in the region in recent weeks has left unclear which parts of Donetsk are under Russian and Ukrainian control. Three civilians were killed in Donetsk over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on his Telegram channel, while in the southern Kherson region, governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported three people killed by Russian artillery.

COMBAT READINESS IN BELARUS As well as destroying Bakhmut, Russia's sustained shelling of the frontline in Donetsk province has heavily damaged the city of Avdiivka, which lies in the region's centre, Zelenskiy said on Friday.

On Monday, Ukraine's armed forces said Russia kept concentrating its efforts to advance and capture both cities. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region, late on Monday shared video on Telegram of what he said was a damaged bridge linking a suburb to Melitopol, a Russian-occupied city Ukraine sees as vital to Russia’s defence of territory it holds in the south, including Crimea.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report. Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol's exiled mayor, also shared video taken from the perspective of a vehicle approaching what appeared to be the bridge and then reversing away from a section that had buckled. Fedorov drew a parallel with an attack in October on a more strategically significant road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that blast was orchestrated by Ukraine and Moscow unleashed retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv.

Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), said there had been a significant increase in "terrorist manifestations" in Russia this year, mostly in regions close to Ukraine, according to the Interfax news agency. Interfax cited the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which Bortnikov chairs, as saying 123 such crimes were averted this year, including 64 terrorist acts. Bortnikov said these acts arose from the activities of Western-backed Ukrainian "special services" and those of "international terrorist organisations".

Reuters could not independently verify the latest battlefield accounts. Russia's close ally Belarus announced a snap military inspection on Tuesday including increased combat readiness in the south of the country, the latest in a burst of exercises that have raised concern in neighbouring Ukraine.

There are no peace talks under way to end the conflict, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation" against security threats posed by its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call it an unprovoked, imperialist land grab. Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops and demanded Kyiv accept new territorial "realities" that included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects".

Moscow denies deliberately attacking civilians, but the war has displaced millions and killed thousands of non-combatants.

