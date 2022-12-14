Left Menu

Maha: Two workers die of suspected asphyxiation at factory

Two workers died of suspected asphyxiation at a factory in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. His colleague, who saw it, entered the reactor, but met the same fate, Palghar Police spokesperson Sachind Navadkar said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-12-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:30 IST
Two workers died of suspected asphyxiation at a factory in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Wada industrial area on Tuesday night, they said.

''The two victims aged 27 and 32 were working in a resin factory. Around 10 pm yesterday, one of them entered a reactor for maintenance purposes, but collapsed inside. His colleague, who saw it, entered the reactor, but met the same fate,'' Palghar Police spokesperson Sachind Navadkar said. Other workers soon pulled them out of the reactor and rushed them to Wada rural hospital, where doctors declared them dead. It is suspected that they died of asphyxiation, he said.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered in this connection and a probe was underway.

