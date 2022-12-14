Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 14:05 IST
Zinc prices on Wednesday increased by 85 paise to Rs 290.80 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 85 paise or 0.29 per cent at Rs 290.80 per kg with a business turnover of 3,553 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

