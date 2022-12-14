Left Menu

'Magnitsky' dirty Russian money laundering suspect arrested in Spain - Europol

A total of 75 properties have been seized so far across Spain for a cumulative value of 25 million euros, added Europol. ($1 = 0.9396 euros)

'Magnitsky' dirty Russian money laundering suspect arrested in Spain - Europol
Spanish authorities have taken action against a criminal gang suspected of laundering dirty money linked to the Magnitsky case, a 219 million euros ($233 million) corruption case in Russia, and have arrested one individual, the Europol international police body said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

