Kremlin: No proposals for 'Christmas ceasefire' in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal in the conflict, which has been raging for almost 10 months.

