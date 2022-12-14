Left Menu

Kremlin: No proposals for 'Christmas ceasefire' in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:46 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal in the conflict, which has been raging for almost 10 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

