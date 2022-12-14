Left Menu

Ukraine considers moves to ensure border security - president's office

The office placed particular emphasis on the moves to secure the border in a statement issued after the meeting, without saying which part of the border was focused on. The statement followed a flurry of military activity in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top military officials discussed moves to ensure border security at a meeting of the supreme command on Wednesday, the president's office said. The office placed particular emphasis on the moves to secure the border in a statement issued after the meeting, without saying which part of the border was focused on.

The statement followed a flurry of military activity in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Moscow. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it used Belarus as a launch pad. "The recent activities of the enemy and the way to confront it were ... analysed. Particular attention was given to ensuring the security of Ukraine's state border," it said.

