Ukraine considers moves to ensure border security - president's office
The office placed particular emphasis on the moves to secure the border in a statement issued after the meeting, without saying which part of the border was focused on. The statement followed a flurry of military activity in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Moscow.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top military officials discussed moves to ensure border security at a meeting of the supreme command on Wednesday, the president's office said. The office placed particular emphasis on the moves to secure the border in a statement issued after the meeting, without saying which part of the border was focused on.
The statement followed a flurry of military activity in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Moscow. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it used Belarus as a launch pad. "The recent activities of the enemy and the way to confront it were ... analysed. Particular attention was given to ensuring the security of Ukraine's state border," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Arias in the throes of war: Ukrainian companies crowned at 'Opera Oscars'
12 million tons Russian goods to pass via Iran as Moscow, Tehran agrees on transit
Ukraine's Naftogaz asks USAID for help with gas for heating
WRAPUP 2-Washington plans aid to help Ukraine restore power after Russian strikes on grid
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. to help Ukraine restore electricity