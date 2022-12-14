Left Menu

Award for translation of Ghandy's book would have meant govt's approval for Naxal movement: Maha minister, defends roll back

The committee has also been scrapped.An award even for the translation of Ghandys book would have meant the governments stamp of approval for the Naxal movement and to their violent actions. Hundreds of jawans have died fighting against Naxal movements.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:29 IST
Award for translation of Ghandy's book would have meant govt's approval for Naxal movement: Maha minister, defends roll back
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday defended the state government's decision to reverse the award for the Marathi translation of former Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy's memoir, saying giving the prize would have meant the government's ''stamp of approval'' for Naxalism.

A row has erupted after the state government rolled back the decision of a selection committee and withdrew the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 for Anagha Lele for her translation of Ghandy's ''Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir'', six days after announcing the prize on December 6.

The decision came in for criticism on social media because of Ghandy's alleged Maoist links.

A Government Resolution (order) issued on Monday stated the decision of the selection committee had been reversed for ''administrative reasons'', and the award (for Lele), which included a cash prize of Rs one lakh, has been withdrawn. The committee has also been scrapped.

"An award even for the translation of Ghandy's book would have meant the government's stamp (of approval) for the Naxal movement and to their violent actions. Hundreds of jawans have died fighting against Naxal movements. I cannot let any kind of government approval to Naxal movement," Kesarkar, who holds the charge of the Ministry of Marathi Language among other portfolios, told reporters.

In the wake of the withdrawal of the award, the chairman of the state government's Marathi language committee and four members of the literary board have resigned in protest against the ''one-sided'' decision.

At least two authors- Sharad Baviskar and Anand Karandikar- who were selected for the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 like Lele in different categories have declined to accept their awards in protest.

Karandikar on Tuesday told PTI he would return his award and termed the withdrawal of the prize for Lele by the government as the ''absolute gagging of freedom of thoughts and freedom of expression''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022