TMC demands discussion in Lok Sabha on Chinese aggression along LAC

TMC MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday demanded a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC,) urging the government to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the entire region of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

Raising it as 'an issue of urgent public importance' in the Lower House, Roy said India has to give careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure in border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas and meet the country's strategic and security requirements.

''Very recently there were clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers of the PLA in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese army is making aggressive moves along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, trying to alter the status quo in Ladakh and has intensified patrolling along the undemarcated eastern frontier and began re-enforcing military posts and infrastructure,'' he said. He said the border situation is ''alarming''.

''The PLA is illegally occupying approximately 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. This increasing deployment of Chinese troops closer to the border of the eastern sector is alarming. They have also been deploying additional military assets besides showing aggressive intent and increasing patrolling,'' Roy said. ''I urge the government to take urgent steps to preserve the entire of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and the message should be conveyed to China and Pakistan,'' he said. Roy called for a discussion on the matter in Parliament. ''The government is avoiding a discussion on the Chinese aggression in Lok Sabha, the Raksa Mantri issued a statement and there is no discussion. We demand full discussion on Chinese occupation in the House,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MPs, led by party leader Sonia Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress lawmakers on Wednesday walked out of the House, accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the sensitive India-China border issue.

