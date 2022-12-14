Next polls will be conducted in peaceful atmosphere; hartals, stone-pelting thing of past: J&K DGP

Asserting that the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the next elections will be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere as hartals and stone-pelting have become a thing of the past.

However, he said, attempts from Pakistan to push terrorists into India and revive terrorism in peaceful areas are continuing. But police and other security agencies are alert to the threat and are foiling their designs.

Singh was talking to reporters after inaugurating two newly-constructed buildings to be used as a police station and residential quarters for policemen at Loran in the border district of Poonch.

''All elections in the past five years were conducted peacefully and so the coming elections will also take place in a peaceful atmosphere,'' the police chief said, responding to a question about assembly elections likely to take place next year.

Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed by and large peaceful polling in parliamentary, panchayat and urban local bodies elections in 2019 followed by first-ever district development council elections the following year.

Though the election commission is yet to fix a date for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, there are indications suggesting that the voting might take place next year.

Panchayat and urban local bodies elections are also completing their full term next year and the state election commission has already called for revision of panchayat electoral rolls.

''The situation is very good and we are hopeful that it will improve further with time. People are not facing any hardship. There is no highhandedness from police or any other security forces and we are also ensuring that there is no interference in the day-to-today activities of the public from any side,'' the DGP said.

He said hartals (strikes), stone-pelting and closure of schools and colleges have become a thing of the past and today, the youngsters are focused on their studies, career building and they are getting good jobs.

''People are performing their normal activities without any threat or fear,'' Singh said.

Asked about the situation in Poonch and Rajouri, the police chief said, ''Since the two districts share the border with Pakistan, there are continuous attempts from across the border to push terrorists and revive militancy in peaceful areas.'' ''Pakistani agencies are continuing with their immoral activities and are trying to spread terrorism to peaceful areas. Infiltration attempts are continuing and sometimes they are able to cross the border successfully,'' the DGP said.

He said the two districts witnessed long search operations after the successful infiltration from Pakistan last year.

''This year, we conducted a number of successful operations to scuttle infiltration attempts. The conspiracy from across the border is to revive terror activities by pushing Pakistani terrorists but security forces are alert and certain elements who managed to sneak in were neutralised,'' Singh said.

Lauding the residents of Loran, he said they did not allow a foothold to terrorists when militancy was alive in Poonch.

''We had a meeting with the panchayat representatives and our discussion was focused on the attempts from Pakistani agencies to revive militancy,'' he said, adding that the stooges working for the enemy are being neutralised from time to time to maintain peace.

He said the public representatives also raised minor issues related to their developmental needs which will be taken up with the concerned civil authorities.

