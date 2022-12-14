Left Menu

Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider five further complaints

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:46 IST
The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The complaints from Raab's previous time at the Ministry of Justice, the spokesperson said. There are eight complaints against Raab in total, with three other complaints made about his time at the justice, foreign and Brexit ministries.

"I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.

