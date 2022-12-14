Delhi acid attack: NCW, NCPCR seeks immediate arrest of accused

The country's apex women and child rights bodies have sought urgent action by authorities, including the early arrest of the accused by Delhi Police, in the acid attack incident in the national capital on Thursday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken up the matter with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority for compensation to the victim.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the 17-year-old victim, who was attacked minutes after she left her home for school and is battling serious injuries.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to personally intervene in the matter and to ensure the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) questioned where the accused had procured the acid-like substance, as the same is banned for sale.

The NCPCR also sought action against the acid seller in the matter.

A four-member team was deputed by the NCW to visit the victim at the Safdarjung hospital. The team also interacted with the victim's father who informed them that the girl has not been examined by an eye doctor yet.

The team raised the concern with the Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung who assured that the eye examination will be undertaken at the earliest. He also informed that the victim has 7 to 8 percent burns and that her condition is stable at present.

“We’ve taken up the matter with Delhi Police and have also written to Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the incident and Delhi State Legal Service Authority for compensation,” said Lily Paul, Media Advisor at National Commission for Women.

A team from NCPCR will also visit the victim.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that the chemical despite ban is as easily available as vegetables.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Maliwal said that the body may approach the court for stricter enforcement of the ban on over-the-counter sale of acid.

''We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment,” she said.

''DCW has issued several notices, given several recommendations, but acid sale continues. Just like vegetables are sold, anybody can buy acid and throw it on a girl. Why are governments sleeping over it? When a girl is attacked with acid, her soul is scarred and her life is ruined,'' she said.

''We have issued several notices, several summons but still the acid sale continues. We will continue to fight against the sale of acid and will even approach court, if the situation demands so,'' she added.

