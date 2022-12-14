Left Menu

JK Police's SIU conducts searches at 2 locations in Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:10 IST
JK Police's SIU conducts searches at 2 locations in Anantnag
The special investigation unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at two locations in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Anantnag district, officials said.

The raids were conducted after obtaining search warrants from Court for two different locations of the district, they said.

They said the searches were conducted at the residential houses of two accused involved in a case registered under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, and UAPA.

The search was conducted in the residential houses of Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Subzar Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Marhama Halimpora Bijbehara. During the searches, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag gathered relevant information and the role of these accused in the commission of the crime is being examined. Proper SOPs were followed during the raids, the officials said.

These raids are carried out to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases, they added.

