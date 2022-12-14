Red Cross chief sees possibility of major prisoner swap deal in Ukraine

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday she saw the possibility of a major prisoner of war swap deal in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

"On an all-for-all exchange, it has happened in the past, it is a known practice, and it can happen in the Russia-Ukraine international conflict as well," Mirjana Spoljaric Egger told reporters.

"So this possibility is certainly one that can be taken by the parties." She declined to give further details.

