Red Cross chief sees possibility of major prisoner swap deal in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:55 IST
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday she saw the possibility of a major prisoner of war swap deal in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
"On an all-for-all exchange, it has happened in the past, it is a known practice, and it can happen in the Russia-Ukraine international conflict as well," Mirjana Spoljaric Egger told reporters.
"So this possibility is certainly one that can be taken by the parties." She declined to give further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Spoljaric Egger
- Mirjana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
12 million tons Russian goods to pass via Iran as Moscow, Tehran agrees on transit
Russia's Kudrin to leave Audit Chamber, opening door to Yandex move
WRAPUP 2-Washington plans aid to help Ukraine restore power after Russian strikes on grid
Russian rouble hits near 3-week low past 61 vs dollar
Russia discussing 'gas union' with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - deputy PM