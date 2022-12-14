Left Menu

Maha: Man fires in air on newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway stretch, booked

A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for firing in the air near a tunnel of the newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said. Police swung into action after a video clip surfaced on social media showing a man coming out of an SUV and firing in the air from a gun near a tunnel.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-12-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 21:10 IST
A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for firing in the air near a tunnel of the newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said. Police swung into action after a video clip surfaced on social media showing a man coming out of an SUV and firing in the air from a gun near a tunnel. The incident occurred on the expressway stretch passing through Phulambri taluka in Aurangabad district, a police official said. After the video went viral, police visited the spot. A case was registered against the man, who has been identified, under the Arms Act 1959. Police have formed teams to trace him. The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

