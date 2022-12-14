Maha: Man fires in air on newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway stretch, booked
A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for firing in the air near a tunnel of the newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said. Police swung into action after a video clip surfaced on social media showing a man coming out of an SUV and firing in the air from a gun near a tunnel.
- Country:
- India
A case was registered against a man on Wednesday for firing in the air near a tunnel of the newly-inaugurated Samruddhi Expressway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said. Police swung into action after a video clip surfaced on social media showing a man coming out of an SUV and firing in the air from a gun near a tunnel. The incident occurred on the expressway stretch passing through Phulambri taluka in Aurangabad district, a police official said. After the video went viral, police visited the spot. A case was registered against the man, who has been identified, under the Arms Act 1959. Police have formed teams to trace him. The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 11 new cases, one suspected death
Investor conclave in Mumbai on Thursday to boost bidders' participation in commercial coal auction
SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai
SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony for its car shed project with relevant authority.