Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL58 LS-LD FM Inflation to further decline; govt on track to meet fiscal deficit target: FM New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday exuded confidence that inflation would further decline and the government is on track to meet its budgetary target for deficit and said that there is no fear of stagflation in India.

DEL47 MEGHALAYA-BJP-LD JOIN Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks north-east boost in upcoming polls New Delhi: Four Meghalaya MLAs, including two from the state's ruling National People's Party, joined the BJP on Wednesday as the party looks to expand its footprints in the north-eastern region ahead of assembly polls in the state.

PAR31 RS-LD ARBITRATION BILL Parliament passes bill to rename arbitration centre New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre.

PAR25 RS-LD TRIBES-BILL (CORRECTED) Rajya Sabha okays bill to include Gond community in ST category in parts of UP New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to include the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

PAR36 LS-2ND LD BIHAR-HOOCH Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha New Delhi: A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of the Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha, demanding the immediate suspension of the superintendent of police of Saran.

DEL54 UGC-CHAIRMAN-LD INTERVIEW 3-year UG courses won't be discontinued till 4-year programme fully implemented: UGC chief New Delhi: Three-year undergraduate courses will not be discontinued till the four-year programme is fully implemented, and under the new pattern, graduates can directly join Ph.D programmes, University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. By Gunjan Sharma DEL74 DEF-CHINESE-SHIP-IOR Chinese spy ship exits Indian Ocean Region New Delhi: Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang V' has exited the Indian Ocean after spending over a week in the region, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

DEL48 UP-RAI-RAHUL-AMETHI Rahul Gandhi will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, claims UP Cong leader Ajay Rai Amethi (UP): Rahul Gandhi would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections again from Amethi with which the Nehru-Gandhi family has old ties, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai claimed on Wednesday. BUSINESS DEL70 BIZ-META-INSTAGRAM-VIDEO Meta restores Insta video of sexual assault on a women citing newsworthiness in content New Delhi: Social media major Meta's oversight board has upheld company's decision to restore a video of sexual assault allegedly on a tribal women by a group of men on Instagram citing newsworthiness in the content, the board said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-LD BILKIS SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to 11 convicts New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain submissions seeking early setting up of a fresh bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in her gangrape case.

LGD19 DL-HC-AGNIPATH Agnipath scheme: HC asks Centre to justify different pay scale for Agniveers, regular sepoys New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to justify different pay scale of 'Agniveers' and regular sepoys in the Indian Army if their job profile is same.

FOREIGN FGN62 UK-CHINA-LD DIPLOMATS China 'removes' 6 diplomats from UK over Hong Kong protester attack London: The Chinese government on Wednesday “removed” a Consul General and five other diplomats involved in an incident in which a pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was beaten up inside China’s Consulate in Manchester, UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

