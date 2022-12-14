Maha: 17-year-old girl killed by father, uncle for eloping with boyfriend

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated by her father and uncle for eloping with a boyfriend in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said. The two accused were arrested on Wednesday morning, said an official.

The girl, resident of an area near Jalna city, had eloped with her boyfriend three days ago. When she returned home, her father and uncle allegedly beat her up and strangled her on Tuesday night. They later burnt the body to destroy the evidence, but a local person alerted the police, the official said. A team of Chandanjhira police station arrested the duo and further probe is underway, he said.

