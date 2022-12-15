U.S. House passes one-week government funding bill, sends to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

The stopgap measure, known as a "continuing resolution," is needed to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies that would otherwise begin on Saturday. (Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Scott Malone)

