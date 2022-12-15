Left Menu

Indonesia parliament passes law to expand central bank's mandate

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 09:06 IST
Indonesia parliament passes law to expand central bank's mandate

Indonesia's parliament on Thursday voted to pass new financial legislation that will widen the central bank's mandate to include supporting economic growth and also formalise its debt monetisation operations.

Called the "Development and Strengthening of Financial Sector" bill, the new set of rules are also seen opening the door for ex-politicians to head Bank Indonesia (BI), raising concerns about its independence.

With more than 500 pages, lawmakers say the bill intends to update regulations to address challenges in the digital era, as well as improve the financial sector's efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022