Irish soldier killed on U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-12-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 12:28 IST
  • Lebanon

An Irish soldier was killed on a U.N. peackeeping mission late on Wednesday when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland's defence forces said in a statement.

Another member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is in a serious condition having undergone surgery following the incident, the statement said. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

"It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann (the Irish defence forces) can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night," the defence forces said.

