Left Menu

Mumbai Police's EOW closes INS Vikrant fund case against Kirit Somaiya, his son

The Mumbai Polices Economic Offences Wing EOW has closed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust registered against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged diversion of funds collected under their Save INS Vikrant campaign, an official said on Thursday.The EOW officials, who probed the case, submitted a closure report before a local court on Wednesday, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 12:43 IST
Mumbai Police's EOW closes INS Vikrant fund case against Kirit Somaiya, his son
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has closed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust registered against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged diversion of funds collected under their 'Save INS Vikrant' campaign, an official said on Thursday.

The EOW officials, who probed the case, submitted a closure report before a local court on Wednesday, he said. There were allegations that Somaiya and some others had collected more than Rs 57 crore for the restoration of the decommissioned naval aircaraft carrier Vikrant. However, instead of depositing the amount to the Maharashtra governor's secretary office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader allegedly misappropriated the funds.

''In the investigation, the police did not find any criminality in the case against Somaiya and his son, following which the C-Summary (closure) report was filed,'' he said. The first information report (FIR) against the Somaiyas was registered at the Trombay police station here in April this year based on the complaint lodged by a former Army personnel, who claimed that he had donated Rs 2,000 in 2013 for the campaign. The complainant had alleged misappropriation of funds collected under the campaign for saving INS Vikrant. Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. There was a demand to convert the warship into a museum. But in January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022