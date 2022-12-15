Silver futures decline to Rs 67,917 per kg

Silver futures on Thursday fell Rs 1,385 to Rs 67,917 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 1,385 or 2 per cent to Rs 67,917 per kg in a business turnover of 19,771 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 2.55 per cent lower at USD 23.52 per ounce in New York.

