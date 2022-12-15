Left Menu

U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon launches investigation into Irish soldier killing

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said on Thursday it was coordinating with the Lebanese armed forces and have launched an investigation into the killing of an Irish soldier in Lebanon on Wednesday.

"At the moment, details are sparse and conflicting," the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statrement.

Ireland's defence forces said a soldier was killed and another was seriously injured when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire.

