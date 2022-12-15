Left Menu

Minor raped in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

A 14-year-old girl has been raped allegedly by her neighbour and was later forced to abort her pregnancy by his mother here in the UP, police said. An FIR was lodged against the accused and his mother regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Thursday.The minor girl was raped allegedly by her neighbour, a few months ago.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
After this, the mother of the accused got the pregnancy of the girl aborted at a private hospital located in Raniganj town on Tuesday.

The minor girl was raped allegedly by her neighbour, a few months ago. After this, the mother of the accused got the pregnancy of the girl aborted at a private hospital located in Raniganj town on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint received from the victim's father, police said, adding that the complaint has been lodged under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual offences) Act.

The accused have been absconding since Wednesday night and efforts are being made to arrest them, said the officer.

