Body of 16-yr-old girl found in Punjab's Ludhiana

The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found in a field near Green City colony on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, said police here. Some injuries were found on the girls neck, said police. Police said the body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem examination.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:32 IST
Body of 16-yr-old girl found in Punjab's Ludhiana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a missing 16-year-old girl was found in a field near Green City colony on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, said police here. Some injuries were found on the girl's neck, said police. Additional deputy commissioner of Police Tushar Gupta said it appeared to be a case of murder. The girl, who was studying in the 11th standard, belonged to a family of migrant labour, said police. She had been missing since Wednesday. Police said the body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem examination.

