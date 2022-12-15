Left Menu

Mastermind of last year's multi-crore Gurugram heist arrested

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore heist here last year and accused in cases of murder and extortion, has been arrested at Delhi airport, a special task force official said on Thursday.The arrest was in coordination with central agencies, the official added.The suspect hails from Lagarpur village in Haryanas Jhajjar district.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore heist here last year and accused in cases of murder and extortion, has been arrested at Delhi airport, a special task force official said on Thursday.

The arrest was in coordination with central agencies, the official added.

The suspect hails from Lagarpur village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. He has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and kidnapping lodged against him in Delhi and Haryana.

Absconding for the past seven years, Lagarpuria had a red corner notice issued against him by the Delhi Police.

The Haryana STF has been looking for him for the Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram. Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are accused in the case.

The incident had taken place on August 4 last year. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84 here, decamping with Rs 30 crore in cash. An office of a private company was being run from the flat.

Lagarpuria'a gang members Amit, alias Mitta, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi; Abhinav of Uttar Pradesh; and Dhare were arrested, after which they admitted to have stolen the cash on the directions of the gangster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

