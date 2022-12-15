Assam: Court asks police to lodge FIR against Ajmal over 'controversial remarks'

A court in Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam has ordered Guwahati Police to register an FIR against Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal for his alleged controversial remarks on women and Hindu men.

Hearing a petition filed by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) vice president Dulu Ahmed, Special Judicial Magistrate Pranjit Hazarika asked the officer-in-charge of Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati to register the FIR.

The court, in its order on December 13, also asked the OC or a subordinate officer to investigate the controversial remarks allegedly made by the AIUDF chief and submit a final report.

Ahmed had approached the court after the Hatigaon Police Station allegedly did not register his complaint filed against Ajmal on December 3.

The AJP leader had then approached the Guwahati police commissioner with the complaint on December 6, but it did not yield any result, the petition stated.

The court took note of the ''police inaction'' and observed that the police commissioner ''did not give any heed to it'' and the law enforcers of neither Hatigaon Police Station nor the Commissionerate office had taken any initiative.

''Upon hearing the complaint and upon perusal of the complaint, it appears that there is a need for police investigation in respect of the instant case,'' the order said.

Ajmal, in an interview with a media house on December 2, had commented on women and Hindu men as well as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, purportedly as a response to Sarma's remarks on 'Love Jihad'.

The Dhubri MP, who is revered as a 'Maulana', reportedly advised Hindus to marry young to produce more children like Muslims.

As the comments led to a backlash, the MP apologised the next day and said he was ''ashamed'' of the controversy it stoked. He, however, maintained that his comments were twisted and he had not targeted any community.

Many other people had also filed police complaints at various places across the state.

Ahmed, in his complaint, had demanded immediate action against Ajmal for his comments as it has led to ''widespread reactions in the society and could ignite communal violence''.

He sought an inquiry and demanded stringent measures against Ajmal as per the law.

