Left Menu

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson visits Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:26 IST
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson visits Jaipur
Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the famous Amber fort and Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.

He and other delegates reached Amber fort and visited places like Diwan-e-Aam hall, Sheesh Mahal and other parts of the fort.

Johnson also went to Jaigarh fort, which is connected to Amber through a tunnel, an official of the state archaeology department said.

In Jaigarh, he saw the famous cannon named 'Jaivana'. Johnson and other VVIPs are in Jaipur to attend a private function of a business group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022