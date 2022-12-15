Kosovo submits EU membership application
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Kosovo
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted a bid for Kosovo to join the European Union on Thursday, launching a process that could take years, if not decades, and is dependent on it normalising relations with Serbia.
Kurti, who had said this week Kosovo would formally apply to the bloc, presented the application in Prague to the Czech Republic, holders of the EU's rotating presidency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serbia
- Albin Kurti
- Kurti
- Kosovo
- European Union
- Prague
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Soccer-Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Soccer-Switzerland clash with Serbia revives memories of political tensions
Soccer-Serbia hoping for holes in Swiss defences, like in their cheese - Stojkovic
Swiss, Serbia go head-to-head to reach World Cup round of 16
Soccer-Switzerland play down political undertones before Serbia showdown