TN CM inaugurates 11 new power distribution zones

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:26 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 11 new power distribution zones of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) here on Thursday.

The move ensures balanced power distribution notwithstanding the number of connections besides prompt redressal of public complaints. It would facilitate the officials to expedite implementation of schemes announced by the government.

The distribution zones, effected as part of an administrative restructuring, cover Chepauk (Chennai district), Sholinganallur and Pallavaram (Chengalpattu district), Denkanikottai (Krishnagiri), Pennagaram (Dharmapuri), Tiruvennainallur (Villupuram), Uthukuli (Tirupur), Vedasandur (Dindigul), Jayankondam (Perambalur), Sattur (Virudhunagar district) and Salem district.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, TANGEDCO chairman Rajesh Lakhani and other officials participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

