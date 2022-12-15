Delhi court orders probe into 'custodial torture' of suspended CISF officer

A court here has directed the Delhi police to probe the alleged ''custodial torture'' of a suspended CISF commandant by two police inspectors in connivance with an IAS officer in October 2019.

The court passed the order on the plea filed by Ranjan Pratap Singh, seeking lodging of an FIR against the Delhi Police inspectors and the IAS officer for allegedly subjecting him to ''brutal physical torture'' for three days at Lodhi Colony police station here.

The Delhi police had arrested the CISF officer on the allegation of planting drugs in the car of an IAS officer's husband and falsely implicating him. ''This court is of the view that at this stage it is to be seen whether accused persons (inspectors and the IAS) should be summoned or not and as the accused persons are residing outside the jurisdiction of this court, this court deems it fit to proceed… and direct an investigation to be made by a police officer of a rank not less than inspector from Lodhi Colony police station,'' Metropolitan Magistrate Ankit Garg said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The court said that its sanction was not required at the present stage and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to depute an investigating officer and file a report for the next date of hearing.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 27.

Singh's counsel Kushal Kumar said the complainant was subjected to custodial torture by two inspectors after being ''deceitfully sent'' to the police station by the IAS officer. The non-certified copies of the MLC report that Singh obtained with great ''personal efforts'' from AIIMS, Delhi, clearly showed that he sustained external injuries, the counsel said.

The action taken report dated March 22 submitted to the court by police mentioned the existence of external injuries on Singh’s left forearm, he said.

The complaint claimed that the IAS officer, who was known to the complainant, deceitfully induced him to go to the police station past midnight with the intent to get him wrongfully confined and tortured in police custody for obtaining a desired confession and using it to save her husband.

''Hatching and executing a conspiracy by way of commissioning of mischievous and unlawful acts for ulterior motives and unlawful gains cannot be covered up under the guise of lawful discharge of official duties as is the case in hand,'' the advocate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)