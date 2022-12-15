Three killed, two critically injured as elephants attack commuters on Assam highway

At least three people, including a one-and-half-year-old child, were killed and two others were critically injured when a large herd of wild elephants attacked commuters on State Highway 12 in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place when the pachyderms were crossing the road at Choto Sigri in Lakhipur area, a police officer said.

''The herd attacked an e-rickshaw, in which a family was travelling to Dudhnoi from Lakhipur, and a Guwahati-bound four-wheeler. Two persons commuting on the three-wheeler and one occupant of the car were killed in the incident,'' he added.

Ramani Rabha (29) and his 17-month-old daughter Jinisha lost their lives in the attack on the e-rickshaw. His wife Manisha Rabha and five-year-old son Dhanush were critically injured, the officer said.

''Both of them have been admitted to a local hospital in Lakhipur and their treatment is underway,'' he said.

The herd also attacked the car and killed a person on the spot, the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaybar Ali (38) and he was a local businessman, he said.

A senior forest official said the herd consisted of 42 elephants and the pachyderms are still roaming in the area in two groups.

''Forest and police personnel are present in the area. We are keeping a strict vigil and monitoring the herd's movement,'' he added. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the elephant attack was unprovoked or whether there was some provocation from the commuters.

