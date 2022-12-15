DNA from bones found in Mehrauli forest matches with samples of Shraddha's father, say sources

DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest and from blood found at Aaftab Amin Poonawala's house in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, police sources said on Thursday.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the forest and its nearby area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed in various parts of the capital by Poonawala, her live-in partner.

''In the Shradha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police has received the DNA report from CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Lodhi Road. The DNA report is helpful. ''We have also received report of his (Poonawala's) polygraph test from FSL, Rohini, and this report will also help in investigation,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters here on Thursday.

The murder case that came to light a month ago had sent shock waves across the country, even as DNA forensic reports and the polygraph test report are expected to provide some vital clue to the police.

Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Poonawala on November 12.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing 27-year-old Walkar and chopping her body parts into 35 pieces, police had said.

Following his confession, the police scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Walkar's missing body parts. Police have recovered more than 13 body parts from forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurugram.

''The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the samples of Walkar's father,'' a source said.

Also, DNA samples extracted from the blood found at Poonawala's house has also matched with samples of her father, the source said.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

