U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:43 IST
The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them.

The Commerce Department also removed nine Russian entities from the unverified list and addded them to the entity list because the United States has been unable to conduct site visits. Companies are added to the unverified list if the United States cannot complete on-site visits to determine if they can be trusted to receive sensitive U.S. technology exports, inspections which in China require approval from the commerce ministry.

