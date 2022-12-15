Left Menu

UP: Man hacks toddler to death, lynched by villagers

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:52 IST
A man was lynched by villagers after he allegedly hacked a one-and-a-half-year-old child to death here, police said on Thursday The incident took place in Khanpur’s Saujhana Jhaya village on Wednesday, they said.

According to police, the accused Kishanpal (35) took the child, who was playing outside his house, to a cane field and hacked him to death.

When the family members of the minor started looking for him, they found his body in the field and spotted the accused at some distance.

The accused also attacked the villagers with a knife when they tried to stop him, Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

Following this, they thrashed Kishanpal after which police reached the spot and admitted him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

The minor's body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, police said.

No angle of old enmity was cited by the victim's family in this regard, they said, adding a detailed probe is underway.

The body of the accused has been sent for the post-mortem and his family has been informed, the ASP said.

