Left Menu

'Substantive decrease' in defection cases after implementation of law: Govt

The has been a substantive decrease in defection cases after the anti-defection law was implemented, and there is no need to amend it as it has stood the test of time, the government said on Thursday.In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Tenth Schedule was inserted in the Constitution by the Constitution Fifty-second Amendment Act, 1985.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:04 IST
'Substantive decrease' in defection cases after implementation of law: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The has been a ''substantive decrease'' in defection cases after the anti-defection law was implemented, and there is no need to amend it as it has stood the test of time, the government said on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Tenth Schedule was inserted in the Constitution by the Constitution Fifty-second (Amendment) Act, 1985. It sets the provisions for disqualification of elected members on the grounds of defection to another political party and is popularly called the anti-defection law.

''In the recent past, owing to implementation of the Tenth Schedule, there has been substantive decrease in the defection cases. Since, the provisions of the Tenth Schedule have stood the test of time and several judicial scrutinies, there does not appear to be any need for carrying out any amendments as of now,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022