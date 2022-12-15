Left Menu

Four workers injured in fire incident at Vedanta's ESL Steel plant in J'khand

The condition of one of the four is stated to be critical as he suffered an 80 per cent burn injury, said Chas Circle Officer Dilip Kumar who visited the plant.The facility is situated under the Chandankyari block of the district.Four workers were injured in the incident.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:30 IST
Four workers injured in fire incident at Vedanta's ESL Steel plant in J'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Four workers associated with ESL Steel Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm, were injured due to a fire incident at its plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, an official said on Thursday. All the injured persons, who are residents of neighbouring West Bengal, were admitted to the Bokaro General Hospital, he said. The condition of one of the four is stated to be critical as he suffered an 80 per cent burn injury, said Chas Circle Officer Dilip Kumar who visited the plant.

The facility is situated under the Chandankyari block of the district.

''Four workers were injured in the incident. The administration would initiate a probe into it,'' Kumar said.

''There was a fire incident around 10:30 am in MRSS Substation caused by flashover. Four workers of LB Engineering team suffered burn injuries. They were taken to BGH for treatment,'' a company official said. The injured workers were doing maintenance work when the incident occurred, he said. In September last year, three employees of ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company died in an accident at the ESL Steel Ltd plant in Bokaro, while carrying out maintenance work.

The greenfield integrated manufacturing facility, set up by ESL Steel, has a capacity of 2.5 million tonne per annum.

Its products range from pig iron, billets and TMT bars to wire rods and ductile iron pipes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022