China officially launches WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:50 IST
China has officially launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the United States, challenging Washington's chip export curbs, the WTO said on Thursday.
The move was announced by China's commerce ministry earlier this week, saying that U.S. curbs "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Washington
- commerce ministry
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in U.S. Capitol attack plot
Soccer-U.S. defeat Iran in World Cup match overshadowed by political tension
Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16
Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in U.S. Capitol attack plot
Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16