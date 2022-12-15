Left Menu

China officially launches WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:50 IST
China has officially launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the United States, challenging Washington's chip export curbs, the WTO said on Thursday.

The move was announced by China's commerce ministry earlier this week, saying that U.S. curbs "threatened the stability of the global industrial supply chains".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

