Raj govt suspends Bikaner Municipal Corporation commissioner after businessman accuses him of assault

Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended the commissioner of Bikaner Municipal Corporation after a local businessman accused him of physical assault.In his complaint, Sanjay Jain alleged that commissioner Gopal Ram Birda reached a site belonging to him where construction was going on and sought to know if he had the permission for the work.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended the commissioner of Bikaner Municipal Corporation after a local businessman accused him of physical assault.

In his complaint, Sanjay Jain alleged that commissioner Gopal Ram Birda reached a site belonging to him where construction was going on and sought to know if he had the permission for the work. When Jain asked for his introduction, Birda called some guards of the corporation who slapped the businessman, Jain alleged.

The officer then took Jain to the local police station, he said.

Late Thursday, the department of personnel issued an order to suspend Birda, an officer of Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS), while an inquiry against him is pending.

However, no reason for the suspension was mentioned in the order signed by Joint Secretary (DoP) Devendra Kumar. Meanwhile, a large number of businessmen assembled outside the collector' office in Bikaner and protested against the officer.

