U.S. military to expand training of Ukrainian forces in Germany

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 01:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military will expand its training of Ukrainian military personnel in Germany, the Pentagon said on Thursday, including training in combined arms.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the new training will involve approximately 500 Ukrainians per month and will not require an increase in U.S. troop deployments to Europe.

