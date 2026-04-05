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Ukrainian Drones Target Key Russian Oil Sites

Ukrainian drones have hit Russia's NORSI oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, according to Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi. Drones also targeted the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, used by Russia's oil transport company Transneft, disrupting oil shipping operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:38 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Key Russian Oil Sites
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold strike, Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's NORSI oil refinery located in the Nizhny Novgorod region overnight, as confirmed by Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi.

The offensive continued with additional drones hitting the strategic Baltic Sea port of Primorsk. This port is crucial for Russia's oil transport company Transneft's operations in shipping oil internationally.

These attacks represent a significant disruption in Russia's oil distribution network, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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