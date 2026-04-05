Ukrainian Drones Target Key Russian Oil Sites

In a bold strike, Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's NORSI oil refinery located in the Nizhny Novgorod region overnight, as confirmed by Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi.

The offensive continued with additional drones hitting the strategic Baltic Sea port of Primorsk. This port is crucial for Russia's oil transport company Transneft's operations in shipping oil internationally.

These attacks represent a significant disruption in Russia's oil distribution network, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)