10 dead, including 5 children, by fire at building near French city of Lyon

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people, including five children, were killed - according to a provisional death toll - after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, said the local authority.

The local authority for the Lyon/Rhone region said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage. Around 170 firefighters were at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

