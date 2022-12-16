Body of Dalit man found in UP
PTI | Amethi | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a 50-year-old Dalit man was found under mysterious circumstances at a village in Lucknow district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Ayodhya Prasad Pasi of Poorab Visara village was missing for two days, SHO of Musafirkhana police station Amar Singh said.
He had gone for work and later his body was found on Friday near his residence, Singh said.
The SHO added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- Musafirkhana
- Visara
- Lucknow
- Uttar Pradesh
- Amar Singh
- Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI arrests Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways in Lucknow
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh inaugurates Bangla Bazaar ROB completed 100 days before deadline
Mayoral seats of Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur kept out of reserved list for urban body polls in UP
UP CM Adityanath accuses previous state govts of neglecting Lucknow
ASI begins restoration work of iconic Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow