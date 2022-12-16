Left Menu

Body of Dalit man found in UP

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 50-year-old Dalit man was found under mysterious circumstances at a village in Lucknow district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Ayodhya Prasad Pasi of Poorab Visara village was missing for two days, SHO of Musafirkhana police station Amar Singh said.

He had gone for work and later his body was found on Friday near his residence, Singh said.

The SHO added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

