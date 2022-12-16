Body of Dalit man found in UP

The body of a 50-year-old Dalit man was found under mysterious circumstances at a village in Lucknow district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Ayodhya Prasad Pasi of Poorab Visara village was missing for two days, SHO of Musafirkhana police station Amar Singh said.

He had gone for work and later his body was found on Friday near his residence, Singh said.

The SHO added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)