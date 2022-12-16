Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into Bihar hooch tragedy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:49 IST
Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into Bihar hooch tragedy
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into a recent hooch tragedy in Bihar, in which 28 people have lost their lives.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

The bench told advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, who mentioned the matter, that the petitioner has to go through the proper process for the listing of the case.

Friday is the last working day for the top court before it goes on a two-week winter break. The apex court will reopen on January 2.

The Bihar hooch tragedy toll has climbed to 28 with two more deaths reported, a top Saran district official said.

''The suspected hooch death toll has increased to 28 (till Thursday night) in the district,'' Saran District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena told PTI.

The DM said action has also been initiated against the officials concerned.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP in Bihar accused the state government on Friday of suppressing the total number of fatalities in the hooch tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

