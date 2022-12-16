Left Menu

Moscow welcomes Turkey's call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:09 IST
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay

Moscow on Friday welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to establish a three-way mechanism for diplomacy between Turkey, Russia and Syria, Russian state news agencies reported, citing a deputy foreign minister.

The RIA Novosti news agency also reported that Syria's position on the idea - which could involve a summit between the leaders of the three countries - was not yet known, but that Moscow was in contact with officials in Damascus.

