Two arrested for smuggling cow meat in Haridwar

Two men were arrested from a village in Haridwar district on Friday for allegedly smuggling cow meat.

Parvez and Mustakim were arrested by the cow protection squad following raids in Bandarjud village of the district, Buggawala police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

The raids were conducted in the village following a tip-off, he said. Nearly 60 kg of beef and some tools were recovered from them, the official said. The duo has been booked under a section of Uttarakhand Govansh Sanrakshan Adhiniyam (cow protection act), Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)