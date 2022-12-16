Left Menu

Two arrested for smuggling cow meat in Haridwar

Two men were arrested from a village in Haridwar district on Friday for allegedly smuggling cow meat.Parvez and Mustakim were arrested by the cow protection squad following raids in Bandarjud village of the district, Buggawala police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.The raids were conducted in the village following a tip-off, he said. The duo has been booked under a section of Uttarakhand Govansh Sanrakshan Adhiniyam cow protection act, Kumar said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:22 IST
Two arrested for smuggling cow meat in Haridwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested from a village in Haridwar district on Friday for allegedly smuggling cow meat.

Parvez and Mustakim were arrested by the cow protection squad following raids in Bandarjud village of the district, Buggawala police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.

The raids were conducted in the village following a tip-off, he said. Nearly 60 kg of beef and some tools were recovered from them, the official said. The duo has been booked under a section of Uttarakhand Govansh Sanrakshan Adhiniyam (cow protection act), Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022