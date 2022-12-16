Mehrauli killing: Shraddha Walkar's father meets new MBVV police commissioner

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday met Madhukar Pandey, the new Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) to discuss the case with him.

The meeting between Walkar, who was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kirit Somaiya, and Pandey lasted about 40 minutes.

During the meeting, Walkar referred to the letter written to the police by his daughter in 2020, in which she had alleged that Poonawala abused her, beat her up, tried to kill her and also threatened to cut her into pieces, a local BJP office-bearer who was present for the meeting said. Walkar raised the issue of delay in action by the local police, he said.

MBVV police chief Pandey assured the delegation that the police will not spare anyone and appropriate action would be taken against the guilty, he added.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi in May this year, before dumping them across the city over several days.

On December 9, Vikas Walkar had met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the case. Addressing media that day, he demanded capital punishment for Poonawala and sought a probe the family members of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)