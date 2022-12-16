Left Menu

Man detained for stealing phones attempts self-immolation

A man, who was detained by the Government Railway Police GRP here for allegedly stealing mobile phones, attempted suicide by setting himself on fire in the toilet of the station, an official said on Friday.The man identified as Rahman 25 has been admitted to the government medical college.The GRP said Rahman was arrested on charges of stealing mobile phones.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man, who was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) here for allegedly stealing mobile phones, attempted suicide by setting himself on fire in the toilet of the station, an official said on Friday.

The man identified as Rahman (25) has been admitted to the government medical college.

The GRP said Rahman was arrested on charges of stealing mobile phones. On Friday morning, he went inside the toilet at the railway station on the pretext of answering nature's call and set himself on fire. Hearing his cries, policemen rushed to save him and extinguished the fire.

Additional District Magistrate (administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi said after the incident, Rahman is undergoing treatment at the government medical college.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar and officials of the Railway Police are present in this hospital, he added.

