Social media platforms must balance free speech with user protection - UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:28 IST
Social media platforms, regardless of who owns them, must balance protection of their users with the preservation of free speech, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about the suspension of some journalists on Twitter.

Asked about the suspensions, the spokesman said: "We have been clear that regardless of ownership of social media platforms must balance protecting their users while upholding free speech.

"That is why under the Online Safety Bill large platforms like Twitter will be prohibited from suspending or banning users where this does not breach their terms of service."

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

