SC grants bail to 20-year-old man accused of raping, abducting minor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:52 IST
  Country:
  India

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a 20-year-old man who has been accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath noted that the accused has been in jail for more than two years.

''Taking into consideration the nature of allegations and further that the chargesheet is filed and the trial has commenced and the petitioner is behind the bars for almost two-and-a-half years, we are inclined to allow the prayer for bail.

''Accordingly, the petitioner is directed to be released on bail in connection with FIR registered at Police Station Sadar Neem Ka Thana, district Sikar, Rajasthan, on such terms and conditions as may be deemed fit and appropriate by the learned trial judge,'' the bench said.

Appearing for the undertrial prisoner, criminal lawyer Namit Saxena argued that the FIR is completely false.

He said the allegations are frivolous and vague.

The accused had approached the top court against an October 29, 2021 order of the Rajasthan High Court that had refused to grant him bail.

The FIR alleged that the girl was kidnapped from her parental house at night by the accused and two others and raped repeatedly. PTI PKS RC

