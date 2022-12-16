Right-wing activists object to inter-faith couple travelling on bus in coastal K'taka

In another case of moral policing reported in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, right-wing activists intercepted a private bus on its way to Bengaluru and pulled up a young couple who allegedly belong to different communities, police said on Friday.

The incident happened when the two were travelling by bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in the night.

Police said the activists, who received information that the man and woman from different were travelling on the bus, stopped the vehicle at Dasakodi in Bantwal.

A heated verbal altercation followed in which the young woman also took the activists to task, the video of which later went viral on social media.

Police, who arrived at the spot, later took the man and his girlfriend to the station. The woman was later sent home with her family members, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)